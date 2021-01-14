Report: DC Attorney General Asks To Interview Donald Trump Jr. In Spending Probe

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has reportedly asked Donald Trump Jr. for an interview as part of an ongoing lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee misused funds in 2017.

The D.C. attorney general’s office alleged Thursday that Trump Jr.’s assistant and friend reserved hotel rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C. and were charged $49,000 for expenses, according to The Washington Post. It was not evident that Trump Jr. was involved with the transaction.

In a recent court filing, the D.C. attorney general’s office alleged that the Trump Inaugural Committee — a tax-exempt organization — paid for the hotel bill. The court filing alleges that the charge was supposed to be paid for by the Trump Organization.

The allegation was initially mentioned in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the D.C. attorney general’s office in January 2020. The lawsuit also alleges that the Trump Inaugural Committee spent $1 million in donations to rent out a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The D.C. attorney general’s office did not tell The Washington Post what they want to ask Trump Jr. or if Racine believes the president’s son had any direct involvement. (RELATED: Don Jr. Condemns Rioters Storming The Building And Fighting Cops)

Trump Jr. is not the first of Trump’s children to be pulled into the inaugural spending probe. Ivanka Trump revealed in early December that she had spoken to Racine’s attorneys in a deposition that lasted more than five hours. But she also slammed the investigation in a Dec. 3 tweet.

“This ‘inquiry’ is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars,” she tweeted.

The D.C. attorney general’s office said it believes the Trump Organization should pay back the benefits it received from the Trump Inaugural Committee, according to The Washington Post. The lawsuit calls for the money paid back to then be given to charity.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.