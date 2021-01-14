REPORT: Ryan Day Won’t Leave For The Eagles

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reportedly doesn’t plan on leaving the Buckeyes.

According to John Clark, Day’s name is one that might be attached to the opening for the Philadelphia Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m told a name to keep your eye on with Eagles coaching search Eagles are interested in Ohio State coach Ryan Day Was Eagles QB coach in 2015 pic.twitter.com/k8nd2YgPgK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 13, 2021

However, Bruce Feldman reported Wednesday night that a source told him the idea Day is in the mix to coach the Eagles is “not true.”

On the report about Ohio State coach Ryan Day being in play or a possible candidate for the #Eagles coaching search, source tells me “Not true.. there’s nothing to it.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2021

I don’t believe for one second Ryan Day is even going to consider leaving OSU for the Eagles. He might eventually jump to the NFL, but it won’t be in the near future.

Day has things rolling in Columbus with the Buckeyes. He’s in control of a juggernaut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

When you’re a star coach at the college level, you’re more or less a king. You’re more or less a dictator wherever your team is located.

That’s just the reality of the situation, and Day might be the most powerful sports figure in the state of Ohio because of OSU’s success under his leadership.

Trust me, he’s not going to the Eagles. That’s not happen, and I 100% believe Feldman’s report is dead accurate.