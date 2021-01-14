Editorial

REPORT: Ryan Day Won’t Leave For The Eagles

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reportedly doesn’t plan on leaving the Buckeyes.

According to John Clark, Day’s name is one that might be attached to the opening for the Philadelphia Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Bruce Feldman reported Wednesday night that a source told him the idea Day is in the mix to coach the Eagles is “not true.”

I don’t believe for one second Ryan Day is even going to consider leaving OSU for the Eagles. He might eventually jump to the NFL, but it won’t be in the near future.

Day has things rolling in Columbus with the Buckeyes. He’s in control of a juggernaut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

When you’re a star coach at the college level, you’re more or less a king. You’re more or less a dictator wherever your team is located.

That’s just the reality of the situation, and Day might be the most powerful sports figure in the state of Ohio because of OSU’s success under his leadership.

Trust me, he’s not going to the Eagles. That’s not happen, and I 100% believe Feldman’s report is dead accurate.