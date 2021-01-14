REPORT: Secret Service Spends $3,000 Monthly So The Agents Protecting Ivanka Can Use The Bathroom

The U.S. Secret Service has reportedly been spending $3,000 a month to use the bathroom while protecting Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

The agents assigned to the family were allegedly instructed not to use the bathroom inside the family’s home in the Kalorama neighborhood, according to a report published by the Washington Post. The agents reportedly spent months looking for a bathroom to use and for some time used a porta-potty, bathrooms at the home of former president Barack Obama along with bathrooms at Vice President Mike Pence’s home, the outlet reported.

The Washington Post cited neighbors of Ivanka and Kushner along with law enforcement officials in the sourcing of its report.

Instead of using the restrooms inside the home, the agents have reportedly been renting the basement, that includes a bathroom, at the home next door, the Washington Post reported.

The Secret Service has reportedly spent $100,000 of taxpayer money on the rent to date. (RELATED: REPORT: Secret Service Aware Of Lin Wood’s Threats Against Pence On Parler)

The White House denied that Secret Service agents weren’t given access to the bathrooms of the Kushner family home and claimed it was the Secret Service’s decision to not allow the agents inside the home, according to the Washington Post.

The Secret Service did not comment on the story claiming the agency “does not discuss the means, methods or resources utilized to carry out our protective mission,” the outlet reported.

“When discussions regarding protecting their home were initially had in 2017, Ivanka and Jared made clear that their home would always be open to the incredible men and women on their detail. It was only after a decision by the [Secret Service] was made that their detail sought other accommodations,” White House spokesman Judd Deere wrote in an email to the Washington Post.

“The Kushners have a tremendous amount of respect for the servicemen and women on their detail and for the United States Secret Service as a whole,” Judd’s statement continued, the outlet reported. “Their home will always be open to them and they have immense gratitude for their service over the last four years.”

Using a separate facility for the Secret Service’s guard post isn’t abnormal. An entire building was built for the accommodation of two former presidents’ detail at the Bush family home in Kennebunkport, Maine, Special Assistant for Operations to former president George W. Bush Steve Atkiss told the outlet.

By the time the lease ends on the currently rented space, the federal government would have spent $144,000, according to the Washington Post.