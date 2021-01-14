Women Being Called To ‘Wear Pearls’ In Honor Of Kamala Harris On Jan. 20

Women are being called to “wear pearls” in honor of Kamala Harris and in the name of women’s empowerment on January 20.

“On Jan. 20 Sen. Kamala Harris will be sworn in as VP of the US,” a tweet from the Atlanta Journal Constitution read Wednesday.

“There’s a call for women to wear pearls to honor Harris, and to empower women,” the post added, as it noted a Facebook page called “Wear Pearls on Jan. 20, 2021” has been created with more than 300K members.

“AJC would like to see your pearls,” the tweet continued. “Send a photo to spoole@ajc.com.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Ranked Third Most Powerful Woman In The World By Forbes)

On Jan. 20 Sen. Kamala Harris will be sworn in as VP of the US. There’s a call for women to wear pearls to honor Harris, and to empower women. A Facebook page “Wear Pearls on Jan. 20, 2021,” has 300K members. AJC would like to see your pearls. Send a photo to spoole@ajc.com. pic.twitter.com/zTa1G9L3sZ — AJC (@ajc) January 13, 2021

Checking out the Facebook page, the group is private with 376,000 members. (RELATED: Biden, Harris Will Not Address Where They Draw The Line On Abortion)

A description on the page honoring Harris read, “This group was created by Hope Aloaye on December 5th, 2020. It is about Empowered Women Empowering Women Supporting a Woman. We want as many women and young ladies to wear their pearls on the Inauguration Day of the first WOMAN VP in the history of these United States. It is open to ALL Women.”

Doing a quick search on the internet, we found numerous examples over the last year of the Vice President-elect topping off her look with a set of pearls.

Check them out!