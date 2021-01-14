Health

The Worst Tweet Of All Time Turns One Year Old Today

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dylan Housman General Assignment Reporter
One year ago today, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19. 

Since the organization sent that infamous tweet Jan. 14, 2020, millions across the world have died of the virus, including nearly 400,000 Americans. “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus,” the organization said. (RELATED: Why Aren’t We Talking More About China’s ‘Gain Of Function’ Coronavirus Research?)

A little more than a week later, the WHO sent out another tweet, this time saying that there was evidence of human to human transmission. (RELATED: FLASHBACK Jan. 14: WHO Tells Everyone Don’t Worry Because China Says Coronavirus Isn’t Contagious)

It has since been revealed that the Chinese Communist Party has been waging an information war against truthful reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCP has imprisoned journalists, covered up relevant evidence and waited over a year from the initial outbreak of the virus to allow international inspectors into the region where it began. 

Meanwhile, the WHO has come under fire for being excessively friendly with Chinese authorities. The organization recently said it would not seek to assign blame to anyone when it conducted its investigation into the origins of the virus. (RELATED: Senior WHO Official Cuts Off Interview When Reporter Implies Taiwan Isn’t Part Of China)

Critics have said the WHO cannot be relied on for guidance on how to handle the coronavirus. Their public advice has frequently shifted and contradicted itself, like in the case of whether or not human-to-human transmission of the virus exists. 