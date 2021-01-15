REPORT: 97 Cats Rescued From House Fire

Ninety-seven cats were rescued from a single house fire in Perinton, New York, an animal protection group said.

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester had been told that around 70 cats lived in the home just north of Rochester, according to the Associated Press. However, when members of the Humane Society of Greater Rochester responded to the fire, they pulled 97 cats from the house, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. (RELATED: 5 Cute And Useful Pet Accessories For The Fluffiest Member Of Your Family)

MORNING UPDATE: Thank you to all who stepped up to help when our team rescued 90+ cats from a house fire on 1/14. They’ve been bathed, fed, and are receiving veterinary care. Wondering how you can help?

• Donate: https://t.co/MPspJPecLy

• Send supplies: https://t.co/RyirPLzJVY pic.twitter.com/XKPuHPEaDs — LollypopFarm (@LollypopFarm) January 15, 2021

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester took the cats to Lollypop Farm, their animal shelter, where they were treated for smoke inhalation or other injuries, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. The rescuers said they are not sure if all 97 cats will survive, according to the Associated Press.

Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, according to the Associated Press. It is not clear whether all of them will survive.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Thursday and was limited to one room of the house, the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department said, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

When firefighters arrived, they found two adults outside who declined medical treatment, according to Bushnell’s Basin Assistant Fire Chief Mark Alberts.

Authorities say what caused the fire remains unknown, but is being investigated, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.