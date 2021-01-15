COVID-19 Variant Strand Could Dominate By March, CDC Says

The new COVID-19 variant could be the predominant strain by March, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

As of Jan. 13, over 76 cases of the variant spanning across 10 states have been found in the U.S., the CDC reported. The report declares the new strain will warrant “universal and increased compliance with mitigation strategies, including distancing and masking.”

Deaths from #COVID19 also continue to increase nationwide. As of January 11, there have been 375,124 total COVID-19 deaths reported to CDC, with 1,957 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours. See more data on COVID-19 deaths: https://t.co/7N3muFMo9i pic.twitter.com/dKle2f8uOK — CDC (@CDCgov) January 14, 2021

In the U.K., the seven day average for new COVID-19 cases shot up from 14,718 cases on the week of December 7th to 52,818 on the week of January 7th, an increase likely caused by the new variant, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Biden Releases Picks For COVID-19 Response Team)

The B.1.1.7 virus is nearly 56-70% more transmissible, The New York Times reports. Increased infections bring the danger of overloading the healthcare system, as beds become more scarce due to an influx of ICU patients from COVID-19. However, the new strain doesn’t cause any harsher symptoms or increase the death rate of the original coronavirus, according to CNBC.

Johnson & Johnson’s new one dose immunization is set to be distributed in the second half of February. J&J has a goal of producing one billion vaccines within the year 2021, meaning nearly a seventh of the population could be vaccinated by the end of the year with the J&J vaccine alone.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.