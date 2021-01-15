Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘Insecure Location’ Seemed ‘Safer’ Than Sheltering With ‘White Supremacist’ Sympathizing Reps. At Capitol

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that sheltering in an “insecure location” during the riot at the U.S. Capitol “seemed like a safer bet” than sheltering in the “secure location” with other members of Congress who sympathize with “white supremacists.”

Ocasio-Cortez previously streamed an Instagram live where she discussed her experience at the Capitol on the day of the riot and called some unnamed members of Congress “QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers” and “frankly, white supremacist.” Host Rachel Maddow referenced the video and asked Ocasio-Cortez to talk about why she felt unsafe around other members of Congress and didn’t trust them to not reveal her location during the riot. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims ‘We Came Close To Half The House Nearly Dying’ During Capitol Riot)

“There are members of Congress who have made public comments, comments like that Muslim Americans should not hold public office,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “they’ve made public comments that are quite closely aligned with the beliefs of white supremacists and white supremacist sympathizer organizations, and these are all public record. And, you know, people of color are not safe around any individual who, frankly, sympathizes with a white supremacist cause.”

Ocasio-Cortez didn’t specify which members of Congress or “white supremacist sympathizer organizations” she was referring to. Some current members of Congress are known to have previously shared QAnon content on social media.

“It wasn’t safe. And the implications of that are quite dire,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “To not be in a secure location because being in the insecure location seems like a safer bet than being in a secure location, I mean it’s — it’s pretty scary. And I can also say I was not the only member of Congress that felt that way.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not shared where she sheltered on the day of the riot.