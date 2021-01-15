Cuomo Dismisses Vaccine Rollout Criticism From Janice Dean, Claims ‘She’s Not A Credible Source On Anything Except Maybe The Weather’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office dismissed Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean criticizing his COVID-19 response, taking a jab at her job in the process.

Dean has been outspoken against Cuomo’s handling of the global pandemic. In particular, she’s been critical of his mandate requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients, which resulted in thousands of deaths, including both of her in-laws.

While Cuomo and his office have largely remained silent on Dean’s criticism, her recent comments calling out the “disaster” vaccine rollout prompted a reply. Richard Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, attacked Dean and her job as a meteorologist in a reply to The Daily Mail. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules)

“Every state has had issues with vaccine distribution because of lack of federal funds but we’re rapidly ramping up distribution and currently have administered more than 60 percent of the vaccines we have,” Azzopardi said after Dean called it “just another leadership failure” from Cuomo.

“Last I checked, she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather,” Azzopardi added.

The dig prompted backlash online, with Fox News contributor and Townhall’s political editor Guy Benson writing, “wow, what an asshole.”

“No, really – when does Governor Cuomo apologize for this? It’s disrespectful and patently condescending,” Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor and columnist for The Hill, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain, who co-hosts “The View” on ABC News, called Cuomo an “absolute heartless monster.” Journalist Megyn Kelly declared that Dean “*is* an expert on how Cuomo’s orders killed 6k+ ppl, including her in-laws.”

After @JaniceDean lost BOTH her in-laws this year in NY nursing homes, instead of mourning with her and listening to her, Cuomo smears her. There is blood on your hands Cuomo and we all know it. You disgust me, you absolute heartless monster. https://t.co/AKzRQcpBPF — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 15, 2021

Dean tweeted that she was “grateful for” her friends and those supporting her efforts on Twitter following the comments from Cuomo’s office.