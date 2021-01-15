REPORT: Florist Mistaken For Capitol Rioter Experiences Constant Harassment

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, a California flower shop has reportedly found itself the target of many angry calls and reviews.

Becky’s Flowers in Roseville, California, is receiving angry calls regarding someone who not only doesn’t work at their store but lives in another state, CBS Sacramento reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Chicago Firefighters Falsely Identified As Capitol Rioter By Social Media Users)

Becky’s Flowers In Roseville Bombarded With Hate, Mistaken For Shop Owned By Capitol Rioter https://t.co/BQjTK8mVfq — Good Day Sacramento (@GoodDaySac) January 14, 2021

Jenny Cudd was one of the many rioters who stormed the Capitol Building. Cudd, who was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor crime, owns a separate Becky’s Flowers in Midland, Texas.

“I said, ‘Becky’s Flowers how can I help you?’ And it was immediately met with, ‘Are you the b**** that stormed the Capitol?'” Kali Mitchell the Assistant manager explained about having to answer the telephone.

“I even had one guy say a lot of things I can’t say on TV, obviously,” explained owner Aaron Alberti.

“We’re getting attacked from the left, from the right, from people who really don’t care. People say, ‘I’m just here to troll you.’ It just shows you the ugly side of humanity I guess,” Alberti added.

Alberti added that even Becky’s Flowers locations in England and Scotland are receiving the same sort of calls and bad reviews.

The website for Becky’s Flower has since posted a warning to their website warning visitors that they have no connection to Jenny Cudd or her shop in Texas.

“ATTENTION: Our shop has NOTHING to do with the Becky’s Flowers in Midland, TX or any affiliation with Jenny Cudd. Our shop is in California. We did NOT storm the Capitol Building,” the statement reads.