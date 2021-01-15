Bella Thorne Comes To Armie Hammer’s Defense Amid Allegations He Has Cannibalistic Sexual Desires

Actress Bella Thorne defended Armie Hammer against allegations that he has cannibalistic sexual desires.

Thorne gave her defense on her Instagram stories Thursday, according to Page Six.

Bella Thorne is defending him on ig tho. I don’t know what to believe anymore #ArmieHammer pic.twitter.com/a3WU1kJx35 — Cris Gomez (@crisgomeztwit) January 15, 2021

“I honestly can’t believe this…people are crazy to fake this kinda sh*t this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone,” Thorne wrote on her Instagram stories, the outlet reported.”No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL…..”

“Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around,” she reportedly added.

Hammer has been accused of having cannibalistic sexual desires after screenshots of direct messages allegedly sent by the actor went viral. Since then, an ex-girlfriend of Hammer’s claimed he said things to her that hinted at his cannibalistic tendencies in an interview with Page Six. (RELATED: ‘I Want To Take A Bite Out Of You’: Ex-Girlfriend Of Armie Hammer Reportedly Speaks Out After People Accuse Him Of Cannibalism)

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” Courtney Vucekovich told the outlet.

Armie Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich claims he wanted to BBQ her rib and eat it: “F*ck that was weird, but you never think about it again. He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it.” ????: https://t.co/KUvd8jnd1b pic.twitter.com/ZNyCcQLDte — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2021

“‘F*ck that was weird,’ but you never think about it again,” she said of the alleged behavior. “He says, I want to take a bite out of you. If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

Hammer has since given up his role in the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding” starring Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to Page Six. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”