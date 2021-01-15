Blake Shelton Slams Critics Who Think His New Song ‘Minimum Wage’ Is ‘Offensive’

Country music star Blake Shelton claimed that people want “to pick a fight” after he received backlash over his new song “Minimum Wage.”

Shelton defended the lyrics to his new song in an interview published Thursday by CMT.

The song was criticized for being tone deaf amid high unemployment and economic uncertainty (via @toofab)https://t.co/kusQVMlfHj — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2021

Shelton received backlash over the line, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage,” Page Six reported.

“The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about ‘love on minimum wage’ at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience,” a social media user tweeted, according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Blake Shelton Asked All Of Gwen Stefani’s Sons For Permission To Propose)

“I just feel like these days, there are people out there who don’t want to know the truth,” Shelton told the outlet. “They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight.”

“No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline,” the country music star added.

Shelton went on to explain the meaning behind “Minimum Wage.”

“It’s literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain’t got much money — as long as you have love and you’re happy — at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for,” Shelton told the outlet. “You got it if you got that. That’s all that matters. And if that’s offensive to you, then we’ll just have to agree to disagree.”