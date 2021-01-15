Report: Nets’ Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 For Attending Party While Maskless

Nets’ Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 after he reportedly attended a birthday party maskless.

NBA Reporter Malika Andrews posted a statement Friday from the NBA on Twitter that said Irving had violated the "league's health and safety protocols," which among other things "prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments."

"Irving will forfeit salary for any games he missed due to his five-day quarantine period, which will allow him to return to team activities on Saturday Jan. 16, if he continues to test negative," the statement added.

Shortly after Andrew’s post, Nets’ Reporter, Billy Reinhardt, tweeted that “Kyrie Irving will return and play tomorrow.”

As previously reported, the league said it was investigating the NBA player after video surfaced of Irving attending a maskless birthday party for his sister earlier this week, per TMZ.

Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia. Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week. Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021

In addition to the $50,000 fine, the Nets’ player also must forfeit the salary for those two games he missed, which reportedly adds up to $816,898, according to insider Bobby Marks, per the report.