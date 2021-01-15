Huge Fight Breaks Out During The Flames/Jets Game

A big fight broke out Thursday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-3.

Late in the second period of the game, Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin threw a bit of a dirty hit on Kyle Connor, and then we were off to the races! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The gloves hit the ice and several players jumped into the melee to throw some punches. Watch the awesome fight below.

This right here is why hockey is such a damn great sport. Actions have consequences and those consequences can be immediate in the NHL.

You throw a dirty hit in the NFL or throw a cheap shot in the NBA, odds are high that nothing happens.

Not in the world of hockey!

You throw a dirty hit in the NHL, and you’re fixing to get lit up. It’s on sight, my friends. Patrik Laine saw his teammate go down, and he didn’t even hesitate.

He dropped the gloves and it was on. It was go time! It was time for payback! That’s why I love the NHL.

There are no soft men in this league! When it’s time to fight, you best believe people aren’t backing down.

Props to Laine for having his teammates back and putting on a show.