Charles Barkley Says Pro Athletes Deserve ‘Preferential Treatment’ With The Coronavirus Vaccine Because They Pay High Taxes

Charles Barkley had a scorching hot take about pro athletes paying high taxes and access to the coronavirus vaccine.

With the vaccine being rolled out around America, a lot of people want to know when they'll get the chance to get vaccinated. Well, the NBA legend thinks pro athletes should jump to the front of the line because they pay so much money in taxes.

“Listen, as much taxes as these players pay, let me repeat that, as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment,” Barkley said Thursday while on TNT and discussing the vaccine.

Charles Barkley says NBA/NFL players should jump the line and get vaccine shots because they pay more taxes than normal people pic.twitter.com/ce5y1WTTOk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 15, 2021

Generally speaking, I agree with a lot of things Charles Barkley says. He’s an incredibly intelligent person, and he doesn’t filter his thoughts.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty hard to agree that we should vaccinate wealthy athletes first because they pay a ton in taxes!

Imagine the outrage you’d see in this country if we just focused on vaccinating rich people first and foremost. People would lose their minds!

You’d see chaos all over the place, elected officials would be going wild and the public would be justifiably outraged.

Charles Barkley making the case that rich people should get the vaccine before others. https://t.co/rtad4ruRg1 — Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) January 15, 2021

Now, if Barkley had said we have to vaccinate athletes first because they travel a bunch and are in constant close contact, then I think a lot of people would have understood that stance.

That’s not what he said! It was all about the cash, and his theory would be a disaster if it played out in real life.

Again, I like and agree with Chuck a ton, but he’s wrong on this one.