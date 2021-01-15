CNN Forced To Correct Fake Correction About Ted Cruz, QAnon And Doritos

CNN was forced to clarify Friday that they did not mistakenly report that Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was wearing a QAnon pin that was really just a Dorito crumb after a doctored image began circulating on Twitter.

The fake image appeared to show a correction from CNN about a story supposedly regarding Cruz.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered this was not a QAnon pin, but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit,” the fake image says.

CNN’s Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic clarified that there was never a correction issued.

“I can’t believe I have to tweet this but no, CNN did not issue a correction about Ted Cruz, QAnon and Doritos ????” the tweet said.

One person urged Dornic to enjoy the joke, noting it was "hilarious."

“For people who get the joke. But it’s an actual alert in news tracking system and we’ve received inquiries. So no, I don’t think fake news is that funny,” he responded.

Cruz himself chimed and said that he is a fan of Doritos.

“I do love Doritos,” he tweeted, although he did not indulge Twitter of his favorite flavor.

CNN was forced to issue a real correction Thursday after mistakenly reporting that Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu “grabbed a crowbar” during the Capitol riot when he really grabbed an ProBar energy bar.

The media has had a frenzy with QAnon conspiracy theories. Vice President Mike Pence sparred with CNN’s John Berman over the theory back in August.

After President Donald Trump stopped short of condemning QAnon conspirators, Pence told Berman he didn’t “know anything about that conspiracy theory” at which point Berman interrupted Pence and asked “how can you not know anything about it, given how much it’s been in the news?”

“Honestly, John, I don’t know anything about it,” Pence shot back. “We dismiss conspiracy theories around here.”

QAnon is a theory that there is a “worldwide cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who rule the world, essentially, and they control everything,” conspiracy theory researcher Travis View told Salon.

Twitter said it has purged more than 70,000 accounts from its platform that shared QAnon content. Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told the Daily Caller News Foundati on that “QAnon is a group that we assess via our coordinated harmful activity framework.”