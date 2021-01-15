CNN Hosts Claim ‘My Pillow Guy’ Is ‘Filling The Gap’ Of Departed White House Staff

CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Abby Phillip said Friday that Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, was “filling the gap” of White House staff who have already left their posts.

Before Tapper and Phillip discussed Lindell, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that Lindell was seen walking into the West Wing Friday carrying a paper that referenced “martial law” as well as some staffing changes. (RELATED: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says It’s ‘Astounding’ That Republicans Are Making Excuses For Rioters Because ‘They Might Do It Again’)

“The guy from My Pillow is carrying documents and talking to President Trump, presumably, about declaring martial law and all sorts of other crazy stuff,” Tapper said. “I mean, this is not going to be over until January 20th. And even then. These traitors are going to be around.”

Phillip responded saying that it was “mind blowing” that just a week after a “failed coup attempt” took place at the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump was still inviting a “purveyor” of conspiracy theories to the White House.

“It’s really shocking at this point that there is just no one around,” Phillip continued. “I think we know at this point most of the White House aides have already departed, moved on to their next gigs or their next thing. They’ve left the President to his own devices, and people like the My Pillow guy are filling the gap with all of this nonsense about potential last-ditch efforts to declare martial law before he is no longer President.”

It was not immediately clear what the full context of Lindell’s paper was, but Phillip continued to criticize President Donald Trump.

“It’s ridiculous, but it also should be outrageous and it should underscore the degree to which there is no bottom here for this President. We just keep going lower and lower,” Phillip concluded.