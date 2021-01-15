Conservative Radio Host Faces Federal Charges For Alleged Participation In Capitol Riot

Conservative radio talk show host Jenna Ryan is among the more than 100 people facing federal charges for storming the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Ryan is being charged with “knowingly entering or remaining on a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to CBS 11 News.

Before the unsealing of her criminal complaint, which contains stills from video evidence reportedly showing her entering the Capitol, Ryan issued a statement to CBS 11 News saying that she did not enter the building and merely posed to take a picture by a window that was broken in the riot. (RELATED: Inside The Capitol Rotunda Riot- What Actually Happened)

“It was a peaceful protest, we exercised our right to free speech and peaceful protest,” her statement read. “There was no violence. I did not break any window, I just posed by the window because I was taking photos all over DC all day. I did not go into the capital (sic).”

The photo of her posing by the broken window was posted on Twitter with the caption, “Window at the capital. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next,” CBS 11 reported.

A video of her that she retweeted on Twitter shows the radio host saying that she and other protesters were going break the Capitol building’s windows.

Zoey! You’re my neighbor. LMAO. Who does this? If you want to come over for a cocktail, just ask! https://t.co/41APGyh2SF — dotJenna – Jenna Ryan Realty (@dotjenna) January 8, 2021

My Public Statement regarding the violent protest pic.twitter.com/uHHZTPRSKx — dotJenna – Jenna Ryan Realty (@dotjenna) January 8, 2021

Ryan issued a public statement on Twitter two days after the Capitol incident saying that she does not condone the violence that occurred. She added that she thought she was participating a “peaceful political march” before it turned into a “violent protest,” and that she was “truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives.”