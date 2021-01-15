CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 308 UPDATE: We’re On An Absolute Roll

It’s day 308 of the war against coronavirus, and we’re on an absolute roll.

Earlier this week, we successfully played the college football national title game after being told pretty much since March that it was impossible to do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

We were told that there was no way in hell football could happen during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of listening to the idiots pushing fear porn, college football teams around America went to work, and we capped off the season with Alabama beating Ohio State.

Despite some issues around the country, the sports world has, once again, proven to be a shining example of what’s possible when you just focus on the task at hand.

It’s also a shining example of what’s possible when you don’t let politics run and ruin your life. I’ve never once heard about a person letting their voting preference dictate who they cheer for.

Sports bring us together, and that’s a fact we can’t ever forget.

It’s been a long war, and it’s been a tough war against coronavirus. Over the past 10+ months, we’ve seen chaos unfold, lives be destroyed and our country go through some dark days.

Yet, football was the one constant we could always count on, despite how hard some people tried to take it away from us.

Props to everyone who kept their heads held high over the past 308 days. We’re doing a lot of winning, and I don’t think that’s going to stop anytime soon.