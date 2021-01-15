The relationship between President Donald Trump, social media and the corporate news industry was unlike anything that existed before him. Now, with the outgoing president being shut down by more and more social media platforms, he’s lost his preferred form of communication — and the media has lost one of their biggest ratings draws.
Corporate Media Thrived On Donald Trump, So What Will They Do With Him Silenced?
(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for CNN)
Dylan Housman General Assignment Reporter
Font Size: