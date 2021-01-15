Rep. Eric Swalwell Rejoins Homeland Security Committee Despite Alleged Ties To Chinese Spy

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell announced Friday he was rejoining the House Committee on Homeland Security just weeks after he was allegedly linked to a Chinese spy.

“I’m honored and excited to rejoin active service on @HomelandDems, where I plan to focus on highlighting and finding solutions to the scourge of white nationalist extremism,” Swalwell tweeted.

“My committee memberships – along with my experience as a prosecutor and as the son and brother of law enforcement officers – will give me a unique opportunity to delve into one of America’s most serious national security threats.”

Swalwell made headlines in December when Axios reported that he had close ties to Christine Fang, an alleged Chinese spy who cozied up to California politicians. Intelligence officials said Fang worked on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security between 2011 and 2015, fundraising for several prominent Democrats including Swalwell, Axios reported.

Although Fang allegedly had connections to Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna, Judy Chu and former Rep. Mike Honda, she was reportedly closest to Swalwell. Fang raised money to help Swalwell’s reelection campaign in 2014 and placed one intern in his congressional office, according to Axios.

Swalwell’s office issued a statement saying they cut ties with Fang in 2015 after the FBI briefed him on the matter. (RELATED: Rep. Eric Swalwell Compares Trump To Osama Bin Laden)

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person – whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years – to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story,” Swalwell’s office told Axios.

Swalwell denied any wrongdoing, noting that he cooperated with authorities and quickly terminated his relationship with Fang while speaking on CNN.

A group of more than a dozen Republicans called for Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, arguing he was compromised by a Chinese spy and puts the nation at an “unacceptable national security risk.”