Gwen Stefani Says She Turns To Her Faith ‘Right Away’ When Things Get Rough

Musician Gwen Stefani admitted she relies on her faith when facing struggles in life.

Stefani opened up about her faith during an interview published Thursday with the “Today” show.

“This is the thing, I always feel like this whole thing that we’re doing here, this life thing, is a test,” Stefani told the outlet. “And basically, you get given all of these crazy challenges to trick you to think that maybe it’s not a test and maybe nothing good is going to be around the corner.”

“But I feel like it’s the way you handle things, you never know,” she continued. “You’re gonna be blessed. You got to ask for the blessings. You got to keep engaged. That’s how I believe. That’s how I live my life. I’m getting better at it.”

Stefani said her faith is something that she has had to “work on” and called life a “spiritual exercise.” (RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says She’d Rather Her Wedding To Blake Shelton ‘Not Be A COVID Situation’)

Stefani said turning to her faith is what helped her get through difficult times after her split with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“For me, I was turning to my faith right away,” Stefani told the outlet. “That was a seed that my mom planted in me when I was a little girl … it’s a journey. It’s almost like you get lost, it’s like you get lost on your journey. We all do and we all will and I will again at some point I’m sure.”