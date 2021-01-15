Harvard Students Petition To Revoke Degrees Given To Trump Staff And Supporters

Harvard University students have started a petition to revoke degrees that were given to supporters and staff of President Donald Trump.

“The campaign to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election left five dead and nearly killed many more as armed, organized insurrectionists with Confederate flags and Nazi paraphernalia stormed the Capitol in search of members of Congress to kill or capture,” the letter that was uploaded by Fox Business read. “Nationwide violence is expected in the weeks to come. Is Harvard University prepared to take a stand for representative democracy and against violent white supremacy?”

Harvard students have started a petition to revoke the degree conferred on Trump admin folks and supporters (like Ted Cruz). “A Harvard degree is a privilege, not a right.”https://t.co/S28ALiMVeX — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 15, 2021

Several Harvard graduates were named, including Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The students called on the university to revoke their degrees because of their claims that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election. (RELATED: MLB Bans All Political Donations After Capitol Riots)

“Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes – rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression – incited the violent insurrection on January 6,” the letter said. “This includes all who have used their platforms to deny the validity of the presidential election. They do not and should not represent a university committed to ‘strengthening democracy’ and ‘the advancement of justice.'”

The students commended the university’s decision to remove Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik from the Institute of Politics’ Senior Advisory Committee but noted that “banning someone from a committee or campus because they incited a violent attempt to overthrow the U.S. government is the least the University can do.”

“Accountability is not a partisan demand because the validity of armed insurrection is not a partisan issue,” the letter continued. “Voices from the right and left must always be welcome, but the acceptability of violence in politics should not be up for debate at Harvard.”