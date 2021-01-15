Quarterback Jared Goff Will Start For The Rams Against The Packers

Jared Goff will start Saturday at quarterback for the Rams in the game against the Packers.

According to Adam Schefter, Sean McVay told the media Thursday that John Wolford is out after taking a shot against the Seahawks, and that means Goff is back under center as the starter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Blake Bortles will be the backup.

Sean McVay said John Wolford is out Saturday. Jared Goff starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

Despite the fact that Goff didn’t start against the Seahawks after having thumb surgery, this is probably the best situation for the Rams.

No offense to Wolford, but Los Angeles isn’t beating Aaron Rodgers and company with him under center. It’s just not going to happen.

Hell, there’s no guarantee the rams can beat the Packers with Goff out there, but the team’s chances are certainly higher.

Goff, while not a superstar, is very dependable and is capable of playing at a high level. The question becomes how healthy is his throwing hand, and we don’t really know.

He looked serviceable against the Seahawks, but will he get it done against the Packers?

We’ll find out Saturday at 4:35 EST on Fox!