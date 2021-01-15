Joe Scarborough Says Capitol Rioters Are No Different Than Hitler’s Brownshirts Or Mussolini’s Thugs

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Friday that the rioters on Capitol Hill were no different than Adolf Hitler’s brownshirts or Benito Mussolini’s thugs.

Scarborough kicked off MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with a comparison linking President Donald Trump and his supporters to the fascist dictators Americans went to Europe to fight during World War II. (RELATED: ‘They’ve Put Down Their Bibles’: Joe Scarborough Says Trump Supporters Found A New Religion In Conspiracy Theories)

WATCH:

Scarborough began by bringing up Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who dropped his objection to the Electoral College vote and then got harassed at an airport for failing to support Trump. (RELATED: ‘Donald Trump’s Fluffer’: MSNBC’s Charlie Sykes Gives Lindsey Graham A Pornographic Label)

“Lindsey Graham, poor, poor, Lindsey. He said, ‘I’m done with this.’ And then he gets chased through the airport by a couple of Qanon people. And then suddenly he’s like I’m back in this. And he’s flying on airplanes with Donald Trump,” Scarborough said, adding that Graham had warned against another Senate trial of Trump.

“So this is the Republican Party of Donald Trump and of Lindsey Graham, and of those 150 or 160 people who voted to overturn the election,” Scarborough continued. “It is a party that is — well, it’s what we read about Hitler. He had his brown shirts, those who would go around committing acts of violence. Mussolini did it when they took over Italy. They would take over government buildings and commit acts of violence and they would intimidate people through violence.”

Scarborough concluded by saying that, when he had been in politics, the way to intimidate an opponent was to raise money and build a bigger war chest.

“Now Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham and this Republican Party, they are intimidating their opponents with violence, with threats of death, with storming the capitol, with killing police officers. Willie, this is Donald Trump’s party,” he said. “And right now, if you look at the polls, the majority of Republicans remain with this fascist president.”