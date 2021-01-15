Country Star Says Others In The Industry Are Being ‘Muzzled’ When Expressing ‘Anger’ Over ‘Targeting Of Conservatives’

Country star John Rich said he’s been hearing from more and more artists in the industry about being “muzzled” when expressing “anger” over the “targeting of conservatives.”

“The list of country artists calling me is growing by the day who are saying they’re being ‘muzzled’ by the industry when it comes to them expressing their frustration and anger about the targeting of conservatives, and suppression of free speech by the powers that be,” the 47-year-old superstar singer tweeted to his many followers. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. “#BlackBall.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’)

The list of country artists calling me is growing by the day who are saying they’re being “muzzled” by the industry when it comes to them expressing their frustration and anger about the targeting of conservatives, and suppression of free speech by the powers that be. #BlackBall — John Rich (@johnrich) January 14, 2021

“Someone’s ‘opinion’ doesn’t dictate what is true/false,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “Not my opinion, or yours. Free speech means SPEAKING FREELY.” (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

Someone’s “opinion” doesn’t dictate what is true/false. Not my opinion, or yours. Free speech means SPEAKING FREELY.

When “fact checkers” wipe out platforms based on their “opinion” of what you say being True/False, it’s akin to historic movements that always ended in disaster. — John Rich (@johnrich) January 14, 2021

“When ‘fact checkers’ wipe out platforms based on their ‘opinion’ of what you say being True/False, it’s akin to historic movements that always ended in disaster,” Rich concluded. (RELATED: Lead Singer Of English Funk Band Says He’s ‘Not’ The Viking Seen Rioting Capitol)

The “Big and Rich” singer‘s comments come after Twitter announced it had suspended President Donald Trump’s social media account following the riot at the Capitol.

Rich recently also shared that he had lost “Lost 10k followers in 12 hours,” on the site.

Lost 10k followers in 12 hours. It’s an honor to be attacked for professing my loyalty to God, Country and family. If big tech liked me, I’d take it as an insult. #OnwardChristianSoldiers — John Rich (@johnrich) January 9, 2021

“It’s an honor to be attacked for professing my loyalty to God, Country and family,” he added. “If big tech liked me, I’d take it as an insult. #OnwardChristianSoldiers.”

As previously reported, last week a “Save America” rally was held in Washington, D.C. where Trump spoke to supporters and said he would walk with them to the Capitol to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women” challenging his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The rally eventually turned into a riot, with video surfacing of supporters fighting Capitol Hill police to get into the building. The violence has led to the deaths of five people.