Report: Keira Knightley Says Her Car Was Once Forced ‘Off The Road’ By Paparazzi

Keira Knightley recalled how her car was once forced “off the road” by paparazzi, as she shared how the industry is “brutal” to young women in a new interview.

“It is brutal for young women within this industry,” the 35-year-old actress explained during her appearance on fashion house Coco Chanel’s new podcast “Chanel Connects.” The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Keira Knightley Says ‘Women’s Stories Are Suddenly Viewed As Important’)

“Being followed around 24/7 by packs of up to 30 men with their lenses, through my windows and being called a whore every time I left the house in order to invoke a reaction because the pictures were worth more if I was crying,” she added, per the report. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About The ’10 Years’ Of Her Life Paparazzi Followed Her Everywhere)

“Or being forced off the road, because they suddenly found that, there was a lot of money to be made out of car crashes,” Knightley continued. “So, you’d have guys with cameras trying to force your car off the road.” (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Offers Some Paparazzi Advice To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry)

The piece noted that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star called the early days in her acting career “brutal” and reportedly said she was “incredibly proud” to have survived it.