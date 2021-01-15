Prosecutors Allege That Man Seen With Zip Tie Handcuffs Inside Capitol Planned To ‘Take Hostages’

A retired Air Force officer who was part of the Jan. 6 riot that stormed the Capitol Building and was photographed carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs was planning “to take hostages,” prosecutors claim, numerous sources reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimar claimed that Larry Rendall Brock Jr., 54, from Texas, meant to “take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” CBS reported.

CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE:

*Larry Rendell Brock, a Texas man who was photographed in tactical gear on the Senate floor, surrenders to the FBI.

*His ex-wife turned him in after seeing photos of riot.https://t.co/W5WkUGPDZY pic.twitter.com/S0kJntr0UC — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 11, 2021

DOJ has announced the arrest of Larry Brock and Eric Munchel, alleged to be two men photographed at the Capitol carrying restraints. (Brock admitted that to the New Yorker, claiming he just found the cuffs there and meant to give them to an officer.) https://t.co/92XXHk9vvg — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 10, 2021

Court documents cited footage showing Brock inside the Capitol Building near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and inside the Senate Chamber, where he was wearing body armor, a camouflage jacket, and a helmet, according to CBS DFW.

More than 100 people have been arrested following the riot, which occurred the same day that the Senate was scheduled to certify the Electoral College votes, cementing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating whether some of the rioters had intended to hold lawmakers hostage, according to CBS. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Arrested In Capitol Riot Kills Himself)

Weimar also read Brock’s social media posts, including one from the day of the riot that said “Patriots on the Capitol. Patriots storming. Men with guns need to shoot their way in,” according to CBS. Another post, from Dec. 24, said “Bought body armor for civil war that’s coming,” according to CBS DFW. Other posts allegedly referenced far-right, anti-government groups.

An FBI agent testified that there was no evidence beyond the posts that Brock was involved with such groups, which included a militia movement.

Weimar noted that Brock’s “prior experience and training” made him more dangerous, CBS reported.

Brock was charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Prosecutors have warned that more charges could come, according to CBS DFW.

Brock’s attorney, Brook Antonio II, argued there was no direct evidence of Brock breaking doors to enter the building, and that any claims that he had done so, or did anything violent once inside, is speculation. Antonio also argued Brock was not a danger and has no criminal history, according to CBS DFW.

Brock had told The New Yorker prior to his arrest that he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor, and intended to give them to police. Antonio asked an FBI agent who was testifying whether it was possible Brock had picked the zip-tie handcuffs off the ground, and the agent reportedly acknowledged that was a possibility, according to CBS.

“It’s all talk. It’s all speculation and conjecture,” Antonio said.

Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton said Brock would be released to home confinement, and ordered him to surrender any firearms. He also said Brock could only have limited internet access. Weimar had argued that Brock should be detained.

“I need to put you on a very short rope,” Cureton said, according to CBS.