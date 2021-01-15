REPORT: Woman Sets Man’s Apartment On Fire, Tries To Kill Him Because He Came To Date With Only $5

Kimberly Marika Johnson allegedly set fire to a man’s apartment after he showed up to their date with just $5 in his pocket.

“During the course of the meal it was learned that he only had five dollars on him,” the investigator’s affidavit states, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “An argument ensued. Ms. Johnson made (the friend) walk home.”

After the man walked 2.5 miles back to his apartment, Johnson reportedly arrived and the man “heard a splashing sound on the window and the front door.” (RELATED: Woman Arrested After Sending Man 65,000 Text Messages And Breaking Into His House)

The fire reportedly started at 5:30 a.m. at a “two-story, multi-family apartment complex.”

“He opened the front door just as Kimberly ignited the gas vapors,” the investigator reportedly went on to write. “The front door and mat are fully engulfed in flames. (The man) slammed the burning front door shut. Kimberly then took a wooden handled hammer and started breaking out the front window of the bottom floor apartment.”

The victim says Johnson “threw her purse which was on fire” through the window into the apartment, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review. Johnson was reportedly accused by the victim of being “high on crystal meth” during the incident.

Johnson has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson as a result of the incident, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.