REPORT: Lincoln Project Cofounder John Weaver Acknowledges Sending ‘Inappropriate’ Messages To Multiple Men

John Weaver, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project and former top advisor to Republicans John McCain and John Kasich, apologized Friday for sending “inappropriate” messages to multiple men, Axios reported.

“To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry,” Weaver told Axios. “They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.”

“The truth is that I’m gay,” he reportedly said. “And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.” (RELATED: Young Americans for Liberty Fires President Amid Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct)

Conservative writer Ryan Girdusky alleged Jan. 9 on Twitter that Weaver had offered jobs to young men in exchange for sex. Since then, multiple men have accused Weaver on social media of sending them unsolicited sexual messages, sometimes along with job offers or political opportunities.

Maybe I should start talking about one of the founding members of the Lincoln Project offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex… his wife is probably interested https://t.co/vAtUS9aPPl — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2021

After the allegations surfaced, the Lincoln Project appeared to scrub Weaver from their website.

Weaver took a medical leave of absence from the Lincoln Project, anti-Trump super PAC, over the summer of 2020, Axios reported. He told the outlet that he would not be rejoining the Lincoln Project.

“The project’s defense of the Republic and fight for democracy is vital,” Weaver said according to the report.

“While I am taking full responsibility for the inappropriate messages and conversations, I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me … are categorically false and outrageous,” he continued.

“John’s statement speaks for itself,” a Lincoln Project spokesman told Axios.