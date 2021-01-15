MSBNC Fails To Question Lincoln Project Officials About Allegations Against Co-Founder

During his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt received no questions about allegations of sexual misconduct against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver.

Joe Scarborough of “Morning Joe” discussed riots and reconciliation with Schmidt during the television hit but did not bring up allegations of sexual misconduct which have been levied against Weaver, who formerly worked for former presidential candidate John McCain’s campaigns and on former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s presidential campaign.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Kurt Bardella also appeared on the network Thursday without being questioned on the allegations against Weaver. (RELATED: Lincoln Project Silent On Cofounder Accused Of Sexual Misconduct After Scrubbing Him From Team Page)

“When Republicans say this is the time to move forward and unite, I don’t know about you, but I can’t unite with someone who proclaims white nationalist values. And for Republicans who complain & cry about feeling scared for their life, welcome to @AOC‘s life.”@Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/Czh9zSFTUW — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 14, 2021

Conservative writer Ryan Girdusky, a Lincoln Project critic, alleged Jan. 9 that multiple young men had sent him screenshots of predatory messages from Weaver. He followed up this announcement with a story in The American Conservative describing Weaver’s alleged “predatory actions” and alleged grooming of young men.(RELATED: The Lincoln Project Appears To Scrub Team Page After Allegations That Co-Founder Offered Jobs In Exchange For Sex)

Weaver has not publicly denied the allegations. The Lincoln Project has also not addressed the allegations, despite many requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation beginning Jan. 11.

“You will have to reach out to John directly about that,” Lincoln Project’s communications advisor Ryan Wiggins told the DCNF Jan. 11. He did not answer further inquiries asking The Lincoln Project to address the allegations.

Weaver similarly did not answer the DCNF’s phone calls or emailed requests for comment. (RELATED: Young Americans for Liberty Fires President Amid Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct)

An archive of the Lincoln Project’s “Our Team” page shows that Weaver was listed on the page as of Jan. 11, but a search for the page shows that the “Our Team” page no longer exists. The Lincoln Project did not respond to the Daily Caller or the DCNF’s requests for comment regarding the removal of the page.

