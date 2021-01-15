REPORT: Former Masters Winner Angel Cabrera Arrested In Brazil

Former Masters and U.S. Open winner Angel Cabrera has reportedly been arrested in Brazil.

Cabrera was arrested Thursday in Rio de Janeiro and will be extradited to Argentina, according to the Associated Press. Police did not identify Cabrera in any public statements, but two federal police officers confirmed the news to the outlet under the condition of anonymity.

Cabrera has been charged with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, the outlet reported. The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed by the pro golfer between the years of 2016 and 2020, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Thorbjorn Olesen Arrested In Connection To Alleged Sexual Assault On An Airplane)

Cabrera’s former wife, Silva Rivadero, and another former partner, Cecilia Torres, both reportedly filed charges against the golfer. Torres claimed Cabrera punched her, threatened her and also tried to run over her with his car back in 2016, the Associated Press reported.

Cabrera won the U.S. Open in 2007 over Tiger Woods and won the 2009 Masters in a playoff. In 2013, he lost the Masters in a playoff against American golfer Adam Scott. Cabrera has another PGA win and four European Tour wins under his belt, as well.

Cabrera did not make an appearance in this past year’s Masters tournament due to a surgery on his wrist, the Associated Press reported.