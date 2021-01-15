Melania Thanks Those Who Have Supported ‘Be Best’ As She Talks Its ‘Legacy’ In Highlights Clip

Melania Trump thanked “everyone who has supported “Be Best'” as she talked about the program’s legacy in a highlight clip.

“As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @whitehouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children [and] the issues that impact their lives,” the first lady captioned her post Friday on Instagram, along with the video looking back at the program’s accomplishments over the past few years. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“It’s the values [and] spirit of the American people that inspired ‘Be Best’ [and] it’s those values that will carry on its mission,” she added.

WATCH:

Throughout the three-minute long video, we see FLOTUS speaking to children and health professional from all over the country and the world about the pillars of her “Be Best” initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

The program’s focus includes, teaching “youth about the importance of their well being both mentally and physically,” online safety and the “dangers of opioid and drug abuse.”

“From coast to coast, Americans have an unwavering resolve to help one another,” Melania shared in the video. “And share a common bond in wanting to create a better future for our next generation.”

“‘Be Best’ is a platform that helps children achieve their fullest potential and also highlights the people and organizations that are doing extraordinary things in our country and around the world,” she added.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported ‘Be Best’ over the past few years,” the first lady continued. “Together we have raised awareness on opioid abuse and how it impacts the lives of children and families.”

At the end of the video, FLOTUS said despite the fact that “Be Best” legacy at the White House is coming to a close, the work is not done and “we must continue to give a voice to our nation’s children and the issues that impact their lives.”