REPORT: Mossimo Giannulli Calls Solitary Confinement ‘Extreme’ Punishment For His Role In College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli, husband of Lori Loughlin, has reportedly requested to be released from prison after allegedly spending eight weeks in solitary confinement.

Giannulli’s lawyers filed an emergency motion requesting the fashion designer be allowed to serve out the rest of his five-month prison sentence from home, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

Giannulli has been in solitary confinement due to COVID-19 restrictions since entering the prison, the outlet reported.

“Mr. Giannulli was immediately placed in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium security penitentiary, 24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week, where he remained for 56 days before finally being transferred to the camp yesterday (January 3),” his lawyers claimed, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports To Prison)

Giannulli’s lawyers claimed the fashion designer tested negative for COVID-19 at least 10 different times and said the prison conditions were “far more extreme than what the court recommended.”

“After each negative test, without further explanation, Mr. Giannulli was returned to his cell, purportedly for another two-week period of solitary quarantine,” the court filing claimed, according to Page Six.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty. He was also hit with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Giannulli and Loughlin were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.