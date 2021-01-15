Netflix’s New Documentary ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer’ Is Outstanding

“Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” on Netflix is outstanding.

The highly-anticipated documentary highlights the hunt for infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, and I’m absolutely hooked. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Netflix’s “Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer,” a harrowing four-part docuseries chronicling prolific serial killer Richard Ramirez, drops tonight. pic.twitter.com/SnkfizOK8B — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) January 13, 2021

The doc dropped Wednesday, and I finally got a chance to fire it up Thursday. Folks, this documentary is a must-watch series for anyone who loves crime series.

It’s full of incredible interviews with the people involved in the case, and it shines a light on Ramirez’s truly grizzly crimes.

The entire series is only four episodes long, and I’m currently early in the third episode. As brutal as the content is, I still can’t stop watching.

The fact we had a murderous monster like Ramirez roaming the streets in California is truly difficult to comprehend.

I know how his story ends, and I’m not going to put it here because I don’t want to spoil anything. Just watch the series!

THE NIGHT STALKER on Netflix is the best

Police procedural I’ve ever seen—a great and

Terrifying series — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) January 14, 2021

Watch it ASAP on Netflix. You can thank me later. “Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” is without a doubt one of the best crime docs I’ve seen in a very long time, and I think most of you will agree once you see it.