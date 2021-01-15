NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Calls Out COVID-19 Hypocrisy, Says Relying On Government Is A Joke

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out the hypocrisy by government leaders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers specifically criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was photographed eating at a restaurant indoors after imposing an indoor dining ban, during Tuesday’s episode of Pat McAfee’s show.

“This is people helping people, this is money going directly to save business. A lot of these have been in business for 10, 20, 30, 50, 95 years 1 of them. You watch these videos how can you not be moved”@AaronRodgers12 on donating 500k to the #BarstoolFund #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/mU7JjUxGpF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 12, 2021

“They’re not even following their own rules,” Rodgers told McAfee, who seemingly agreed with him.

“Don’t eat out a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate ‘oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person.’ It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point,” Rodgers said on the show.

Rodgers previously called out the double standards in NFL protocol regarding coronavirus in November. (RELATED: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Calls NFL’s COVID-19 Rules A ‘Double Standard’)

“Obviously the proponents of all that say it’s necessary to get us to the finish line and to the season,” Rodgers said on the show. “I think there’s a lot of questions about — are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary? There are some interesting conversations to be had down the line about all that.”

“I’m just wondering, ‘What is this based on?'” Rodgers continued. “I just think there’s some double standards. You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can’t eat at the same lunch table as a teammate.”