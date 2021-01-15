Olympian Shawn Johnson Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Expecting Second Child

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson got everyone’s attention Friday when she shared the life-changing news that she’s expecting her second child.

The 28-year-old former Olympic gymnast didn’t have to explain much in her post on Instagram and captioned it simply, “Here we go again @andrewdeast @thefamilyeast #babyeast.” The post was noted by the “Today” show.

Along with her post, she included a snap of her and husband Andrew East sharing a kiss as she proudly showed off her baby bump. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

The post also included a snapshot of Johnson and East’s 14-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel East, along with a family photo of all three. (RELATED: Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Share Life-Changing News)

Fellow Olympic stars were quick to react on social media to the couple’s happy news.

“Congrats!!!!!” former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn wrote.

Former basketball player Lisa Leslie added, “Congrats guys!!! Blessings.”

TV personality Ali Manno wrote, “Now that we’re basically neighbors, if you need anything like fried pickles with ice cream at 10 PM, you know who to call.”

And when one fan asked if Shawn was maybe expecting twins, she wrote back, “hahahah it’s ONE!”

The former Olympic gymnast and Andrew tied the knot in 2016 before welcoming the first child in 2019.