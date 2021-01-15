REPORT: Miami QB Tate Martell Plans On Playing Football In 2021

Miami quarterback Tate Martell plans on playing in 2021.

Martell opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus, and I honestly figured his time as a football player was over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that might not be the case. According to 247Sports, Martell plans on returning to the Hurricanes to play this upcoming season.

At what point will Martell finally just call it quits and throw in the towel? The young man had all the hype in the world when he arrived at Ohio State, and was then promptly run out of Columbus by Justin Fields.

He landed at Miami, couldn’t win the QB job and it’s been a problem ever since. He was away from the team in 2019 and didn’t play a snap in 2020.

Now, he’s apparently coming back. Yeah, you’ll have to excuse me for not buying in at all.

At some point, you just have to put up results. Without results, it’s all just talk, and talk doesn’t matter at all.

It doesn’t matter how hyped Martell was coming out of high school. He hasn’t done anything at the college level, and I doubt he sees much playing time going forward.

I wish him nothing but the best, but I’m not buying his big comeback.