Rose McGowan Slams Trump’s Impeachment As ‘Cult Propaganda’

Actress Rose McGowan criticized the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Twitter.

McGowan called impeachment a “mass distraction” in a tweet shared Thursday.

This impeachment is Cult propaganda. A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country’s starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther. Good thing the Elites are leading us! — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) January 14, 2021

“This impeachment is Cult propaganda,” McGowan tweeted. “A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country’s starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther. Good thing the Elites are leading us!”

McGowan went on to tweet about her solution when questioned by a person on Twitter. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump For A Second Time)

“My overall solution is to keep working to deprogram US cult members on both sides so they can clearly see what lies they’ve been told and revolt,” McGowan said on Twitter. “Saw firsthand the power structure & later when I was sent to US where they kept saying they were free I couldn’t help but notice that its nationalistic power structure was identical to the cult we escaped.

“The key to change is deprogramming,” she added. “I care most about what US does because its propaganda has farther reach than a nuclear bomb. But personally, my solution was to leave. Medication that used to be $800 a month with insurance is now $11 with no insurance. My rent is 1/4 of US rent and I’m not being terrorized by my govt and it’s [sic] media.”

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 voted to impeach Trump with 10 Republicans, including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and New York Rep. John Katko joining Democrats, as previously reported.

One article of impeachment against Trump passed Monday morning after rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6.