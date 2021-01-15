‘Saved By The Bell Star’ Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer, Rep Says

Actor Dustin Diamond revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized Tuesday.

Diamond’s team shared a statement about the diagnosis Thursday on the actor’s Facebook page.

“Official Statement from Team Dustin,” the statement on Facebook said. “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.” (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Hospitalized)

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated,” the statement concluded.

Diamond was reportedly hospitalized over the weekend after experiencing full body pain, according to a report published by TMZ. Doctors had ordered a myriad of tests for Diamond, the outlet reported at the time.

Diamond’s family has a history of cancer. His mother died from breast cancer, according to the outlet.

Diamond is most known for his role as Screech on “Saved By The Bell.” Diamond first appeared on the show in 1988. The show concluded in 1993. He was not included in the cast of the reboot that aired in Nov. of 2020.

Most recently, the actor voiced himself in an Adult Swim cartoon series titled, “Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell.”