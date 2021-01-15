Tim Allen Reveals He Has Original ‘Tool Time’ Set From ‘Home Improvement’

Tim Allen revealed 25 things people might not know about him, including that he has the original “Tool Time” set from “Home Improvement.”

“In case you were wondering… 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (I Have the Original ‘Tool Time’ Set From ‘Home Improvement’ in My Garage),” the 67-year-old actor tweeted Friday, along with a link to an article from US Weekly about the revelation and more. (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Comes To An End After 9 Seasons)

In case you were wondering… 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (I Have the Original ‘Tool Time’ Set From ‘Home Improvement’ in My Garage) https://t.co/qEofTvPmiw — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 15, 2021

Allen, who will soon exit his role as Mike Baxter on the hit show “Last Man Standing” after nine seasons, shared other things people might not know about him, including that “Matthew McConaughey” was once his neighbor and that he’s “one of 9 kids.” (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Character Will Continue To Have His ‘Conservative Viewpoint,’ Fox CEO Confirms)

“Women were a strong influence in my life when I was growing up,” “The Santa Claus” star said. “Matthew McConaughey used to be my neighbor. He [was] a great [one].”

“One of my favorite Home Improvement scripts [took place] up in the International Space Station,” he added. “I like to make friends with spiders.”

“I’ve met the real Santa Claus,” Allen continued. “He was a consultant on my [Santa Clause] films. Richard Pryor made me choose comedy. His stuff made me laugh ’til I was almost sick.”

The entire list can be seen here.