‘WandaVision’ Is Officially Out On Disney+

“WandaVision” has officially been released on Disney+.

The plot of the mini-series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As many of you know, “WandaVision” has generated an insane amount of hype, and it’s now finally here for millions of fans.

I honestly have no idea what to expect out of the Marvel production, but I know that I’m super excited. That much is for sure.

It takes a lot for me to get amped for a new TV series. Not to sound like a snob, but when you’re used to “Yellowstone” and “Ozark,” the bar is high to impress me.

Well, something tells me that I’m going to like “WandaVision.”

???? They’re a newlywed couple, just moved to town ???? Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENa — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 4, 2021

My plans for today? Crush work, grab lunch with the boys and then find out what “WandaVision” is all about.

Seeing as how Elizabeth Olsen is reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff, I think we’re going to be in for a lit time!

Make sure to check back for my review once I finish the premiere!