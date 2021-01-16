Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Rutgers 60-54

The Wisconsin Badgers earned a huge win Friday night over a scrappy Rutgers squad.

Going into the game, I said we needed to bounce back in a huge way after getting blown out by Michigan earlier in the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the boys showed up ready to play, and beat the Scarlet Knights 60-54.

Was it a pretty win? No. Did we play our best? Absolutely not, but we still won. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

 

This is B1G basketball. There are no easy games. Every single game is a dogfight, and Friday night was just the latest example of that fact.

Now, we’re 11-3 and in great position to make a run down the stretch.

 

Now, we turn our attention to Northwestern this upcoming Wednesday night. I can’t wait to see what happens!

 

Go, Badgers, go!