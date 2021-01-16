HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Rutgers 60-54

The Wisconsin Badgers earned a huge win Friday night over a scrappy Rutgers squad.

Going into the game, I said we needed to bounce back in a huge way after getting blown out by Michigan earlier in the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the boys showed up ready to play, and beat the Scarlet Knights 60-54.

Was it a pretty win? No. Did we play our best? Absolutely not, but we still won. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

This is B1G basketball. There are no easy games. Every single game is a dogfight, and Friday night was just the latest example of that fact.

Now, we’re 11-3 and in great position to make a run down the stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we turn our attention to Northwestern this upcoming Wednesday night. I can’t wait to see what happens!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Go, Badgers, go!