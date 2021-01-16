REPORT: Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely

Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon has reportedly been suspended indefinitely.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gordon’s reinstatement into the NFL “has been rescinded and he is now suspended again indefinitely.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he is now suspended again indefinitely, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2021

Gordon was reinstated in December after being suspended for substance abuse violations, but an unspecified issue quickly happened, which resulted in him never playing in a game.

Now, he won’t be playing anytime soon from the sounds of it.

Per source, Josh Gordon and the Seahawks were notified today that he has not satisfied all terms of his conditional reinstatement. He may attend team meetings and individual workouts but he is ineligible at this time to participate in practices or games. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 23, 2020

It really does feel like this is the end of the road for Gordon. After all the chances he’s gotten, I just don’t see him getting another one.

Clearly, he has issues that he needs to work on.

If Gordon isn’t in a good place mentally and with substance abuse, then football won’t matter. He needs to take care of himself off the field before he even thinks about what happens on the field.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling we’ve seen the last of Gordon in the NFL. If this truly is the end, he’ll be remembered as one of the worst cautionary tales in the history of sports.

So much talent and we never got to see him utilize it. What a damn shame.