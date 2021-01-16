Wizards Vs. Cavaliers Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

The Wizards and Cavaliers won’t play as scheduled Sunday.

Washington announced Friday afternoon that the game has been postponed because the Wizards won’t have enough players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Washington has been dealing with coronavirus issues and contact tracing, and has had multiple games postponed.

The Wizards have had a very tough run of it lately. As I said above, the team has now had multiple games postponed because of coronavirus.

Not only have multiple games been postponed, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

It’s crazy how the NBA seemed to have everything under control back in December, and problems have been overflowing lately.

It really makes you wonder whether or not a pause is imminent.

Let’s hope not because we need sports to be happening. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!