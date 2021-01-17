Nancy Mace Says Trump ‘Put All Of Our Lives At Risk’

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said that President Donald Trump “put all our lives at risk” by his actions before and during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats and many Republicans have roundly condemned Trump for inciting and failing to adequately respond to the riot, which led to the death of five Americans, including one Capitol Hill police officer.

While Mace argued that impeaching Trump was divisive before the House of Representatives voted to do so last week, she also has condemned efforts to overturn the election results and has sought to find other ways, including censure, of punishing the president.

“Well, with censure, that was one of the things that I believe we should have had up for debate,” Mace told Chuck Todd during a Sunday morning appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It’s complex constitutionally but there were folks in both chambers and both parties having the ability to look at that as an option. But we couldn’t even bring it up for debate or look at that as an option because we were really trying hard to figure out how do we hold a president accountable that put all of our lives at risk.”

WATCH:

“This was a traumatic event for many members of Congress and I believe in the days, weeks and months to come, as we learn more, the worse it’s going to get,” she continued. “We feared for our lives, many of us that day, and our staff. As you know, my children were supposed to be up there. If they had been there like they were supposed to be, I would have been devastated.”

Mace argued that Trump should be held accountable and is currently undergoing some of that “in the press” and in corporations refusing to donate to lawmakers who objected to the election results. (RELATED: Karl Rove: ‘Strong Likelihood’ Of Trump Conviction If He Goes With ‘Rudy Giuliani’s Defense’)

“I want to be a new voice for the Republican Party,” she concluded. “That’s one of the reasons why I’ve spoken out so strongly against the president, against these QAnon conspiracy theorists that led us in a constitutional crisis. It’s just wrong and we’ve got to put a stop to it.”