Nebraska Postpones 2 More Basketball Games, Fred Hoiberg Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nebraska will have at least two more basketball games postponed because of coronavirus.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg tweeted Sunday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus, and the Big Ten Network announced that the upcoming games against Minnesota and Iowa have been halted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nebraska last played January 10 against Indiana.

Nebraska is extending its pause of team activates, now that Hoiberg and 11 others have tested positive for COVID-19. That means Wednesday’s game vs. Minnesota and next Sunday’s game at Iowa have been postponed. https://t.co/c1JIg325cx — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 17, 2021

This is obviously not the update anyone wanted to hear coming out of Lincoln. We all want the Cornhuskers to be as healthy as possible and playing.

We want every team in the country healthy and playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Basketball (@huskerhoops)

Unfortunately, the Cornhuskers are really struggling right now, and won’t be back on the court in the coming days.

Clearly, the team’s main priority has to be getting the coronavirus situation under control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Basketball (@huskerhoops)

Let’s hope Hoiberg and everyone else heals up as quickly as possible. It’s a bad situation, and we need it to end sooner rather than later.