Patrick Mahomes Takes A Brutal Hit Against The Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has left the game against the Browns after taking a brutal hit.

In the third quarter of the playoff game, Mahomes‘ head hit the ground hard, and he was very clearly shaken up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the play below.

Oh no. Patrick Mahomes is most likely done for the game after banging his head on this run#CLEvsKC pic.twitter.com/3Ag62wT7xM — CheapSeatFans (@CheapSeatFans) January 17, 2021

Obviously, we have no idea what’s wrong with him right now, but it’s crystal clear that something isn’t right.

Judging from the way he got up, the man might have a concussion.

Don’t think you can let Mahomes come back after this. He’s on a different planet here pic.twitter.com/iLvZPb6idq — Jeremy Los (@JeremyALos) January 17, 2021

All I know for sure is that he needs to get some medical attention after a shot like that, and he’s no longer in the game.

If I had to guess, we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes throw his last pass of the day.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed it’s not too serious.