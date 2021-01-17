Editorial

REPORT: The Houston Texans Believe Deshaun Watson’s Time With The Team Is Over

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Deshaun Watson’s time with the Houston Texans might be nearing an end.

According to Adam Schefter, people close to the situation believe the star dual-threat quarterback “has played his last snap for the team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There have been ongoing issues between Watson and the team, and it looks like things are trending towards a breaking point.

I don’t understand how this situation is unraveling so quickly. Just a few days ago, I said I highly-doubted that Watson would be moved.

I didn’t think there was any scenario where the Texans decided to shop the face of the franchise.

 

Well, things sure have changed quickly because it now sounds like there’s next to no chance that he is with the team in 2021.

The Texans have to find a way to remedy this situation as quickly as possible. Watson is a star quarterback, and you simply can’t let him go.

 

Whatever it takes to get done, Houston has to find a way to make him happy. Otherwise, the future of the franchise is in big trouble.