REPORT: The Houston Texans Believe Deshaun Watson’s Time With The Team Is Over

Deshaun Watson’s time with the Houston Texans might be nearing an end.

According to Adam Schefter, people close to the situation believe the star dual-threat quarterback "has played his last snap for the team."

There have been ongoing issues between Watson and the team, and it looks like things are trending towards a breaking point.

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

I don’t understand how this situation is unraveling so quickly. Just a few days ago, I said I highly-doubted that Watson would be moved.

I didn’t think there was any scenario where the Texans decided to shop the face of the franchise.

Well, things sure have changed quickly because it now sounds like there’s next to no chance that he is with the team in 2021.

The Texans have to find a way to remedy this situation as quickly as possible. Watson is a star quarterback, and you simply can’t let him go.

Whatever it takes to get done, Houston has to find a way to make him happy. Otherwise, the future of the franchise is in big trouble.