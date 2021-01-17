REPORT: SEC Teams Have Spent $177.88 Million Buying Out Coaches Since Alabama Hired Nick Saban

SEC football programs have reportedly spent a shocking amount of money buying out coaches since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

According to Saturday Down South, teams in the conference have spent $177.88 million on buyouts since Alabama hired Nick Saban in 2007. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Nearly $178 million has been spent buying out coaches since the moment Nick Saban took over the Crimson Tide.

It’s truly remarkable the kind of impact Nick Saban has had on the SEC. He’s more or less ruined every other program when it comes to expectations.

Every team in the SEC seems to think they’re the second coming of Alabama and they can also find a coach capable of winning a bunch of national titles.

Obviously, that’s absurd and teams just fire guys way too quickly. Why? Because they all honestly believe they’re capable of doing what Nick Saban has done.

Spoiler alert, they’re most definitely not.

Not only has Saban ruled the conference, but his mere presence in the SEC has forced programs to spend $177.88 million on firing coaches. It’s a truly remarkable number.